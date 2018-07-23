AMVETS Post 140 Annual Awards Meeting

AMVETS Post 140 recently had their annual awards meeting for 2017-2018.

Johnson Signs and Designs received the District Five award for Firm of the Year.

The award is presented to a local business that contributes to the achievement of the Post goals.

AMVETS Post 140 member Lonnie Gipson received the Post AMVET of the Year award (see photo at top). Gipson is a life member and current Provost Marshall.

AMVETS Post 140 Senior Vice Commander Tony Koonce was recognized for receiving the Illinois State Outstanding AMVET of the Year award. Koonce recently received the award at the Illinois State AMVET Convention in Springfield.