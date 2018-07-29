Another Successful Heritage Days Event At AFHM

The American Farm Heritage Museum had its annual Heritage Days event over the weekend.

In 2017, organizers told WGEL that was the best year to date. On Saturday, AFHM President Brent Adkins told WGEL’s Ryan Mifflin this year’s event might be bigger. He said there may be fewer tractors, but there are more people and vendors. One attendee came from as far as northern Canada.

For more information, visit www.AmericanFarmHeritageMuseum.com.

