Barn Fire At Qualls Country Autos

Fire destroyed a large barn at Qualls Country Autos along Illinois Route 140, west of Greenville, early Wednesday morning.

Greenville Fire Protection District firefighters were notified at 2:22 a.m. Fire Chief Dennis Wise said the barn was engulfed in flames by the time emergency units arrived on the scene.

Wise said the hay barn had been converted into a shop for the car sales business. Car parts, tools, equipment and three or four cars burned inside the structure.

Wise said three cars parked outside the barn were damaged by fire and some siding on the Qualls’ house melted due to the extreme heat.

Chief Wise said the fire was so extensive, the cause of the blaze could not be determined.

A motorist passing by saw the fire and reported it. Greenville firemen received mutual aid from Smithboro, Mulberry Grove, Pocahontas-Old Ripley and Shoal Creek district firefighters.

Wise said the assistance was needed for additional manpower and to transport water to the scene.

No one was injured. Firemen were at the fire over 7 hours.

Wise reported none of the vehicles on the car lot were damaged.