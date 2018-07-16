Bond County 4-H Cat & Dog Projects

The weather made for an interesting 4-H Cat and Dog show on June 11. Severe storms drove the cat show indoors, and caused the dog show to be stopped and reschedule part way through the classes. Dog showmanship classes were held on June 11, and obedience classes were post-phoned until June 18.

Cat Care participants included Hailey Bohn, John Bohn, Jr., Amanda File, Elyssa Haller, Allison Hemker, and Peyton Schoen. Schoen was Champion, and File was Reserve Champion.

Dog Care level 1 participants included Cassidy Beavor, Elyssa Haller, Emma Haller, Allie Knebel, and Grace Sperandio. Michaela Pruett was in Dog Care level 3. Sperandio was the champion of the Dog Care classes.

In dog showmanship, one participant from each division is selected as the State Fair Delegate. Emma Haller was selected from the Junior Division and Joely Craver was selected as the delegate from the Senior Division.

Dog Obedience classes require participants to have a score of at least 170 out of 200 to move on to the State 4-H Dog Show. Cassidy Beavor, Rachel Hall, Elyssa Haller and Allie Knebel all participated in the Beginner Novice 1 class. Joely Craver and Emma Haller participated in the Beginner Novice 2 class, and Michaela Pruett and Grace Sperandio participated in the Pre-Novice class. Craver and Haller both exceeded the minimum score and qualified for State. Craver was also named Best of Show for the dog show, having received the highest obedience score out of all the classes.

The State 4-H Dog Show is on August 25 in Dixon Illinois. It will include 4-H members from across the state. For more information about the 4-H dog project, or 4-H in Bond County, contact the University of Illinois Extension Office in Bond County at 618-664-3665.