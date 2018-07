The first event of this year’s Bond County Fair is Sunday evening.

A community church service is being presented by the Bond County Ministerial Alliance.

Alliance President Ward Sussenbach told WGEL Greg Sanders will provide a piano prelude at 5:30. The Beaver Creek Mis-Fits will provide music at 6 and several local pastors will participate in various ways. The service will be under the shelter of the grandstand.

Click below to hear more:

Sunday’s church service is free to attend.