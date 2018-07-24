The deadline to enter the annual Bond County Fair talent contest is approaching.

The contest is Thursday, August 2 at the grandstand. Superintendent Brooke Earnest said the deadline is Thursday, July 26. Entries can be mailed to the Bond County Fair, PO Box 426, in Greenville. As long as entries are postmarked by Thursday, contestants can participate.

The junior division is for those 14 and under. Senior division is for ages 15 to 21.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with Earnest about the schedule for the August 2 grandstand events. She said the talent competition coincides with the Little Miss Pageant.

Winners of the talent competition will move on to compete at the state level.

Any type of talent such as singing, instrumental music and bands, dancing, and comedy can enter. All acts will be judged on appearance, talent and showmanship.