Boy Scouts Check In From D.C. Trip

Greenville Boy Scout Troop 1057 is on a trip to Washington D.C.

Scoutmaster Chris Weiss called WGEL Monday afternoon to tell us about the trip so far, including the first day in the nation’s capitol on Monday. He said the boys have been camping and swimming. They arrived in Maryland at 3:30 Sunday afternoon. They’ve seen the National Mall, the Aerospace Museum, Museum of Natural History, and Capitol Building. He said the trip has been a great learning experience.

The local scouts will continue their Washington, D.C. visit on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. 20 scouts and 6 adults are on the trip.