Broken Power Pole Causes Outage, One More Planned Tonight

As a result of a cross arm breaking on a power pole, Ameren had a 30-minute outage for a portion of Greenville Friday.

As part of their repair efforts, Ameren will need to take a planned outage at 10 p.m. Friday night for approximately 210 customers to safely repair the cross arm while the power lines are de-energized.

The outage should last nearly 3 hours. Impacted customers will receive an automated call from Ameren Illinois.

Now is a good time to check your Ameren Illinois account to make sure your main phone number is up to date on your account to receive automated calls from the company. For more information, visit www.Ameren.com/illinois or call 1-800-755-5000.