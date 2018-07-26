Carlyle Lake Weekend Activities

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake is preparing for a fun and safe weekend. Whether you enjoy fishing, camping, boating, bike riding or other outdoor activities, Carlyle Lake offers an abundance of recreation opportunities. While participating in water related recreation activities, always wear your life jacket. Over two-thirds of people who drown never had any intention of being in the water.

Pack your picnic and head to Carlyle Lake, it is National Picnic Month! With more than 400 picnic sites available around the lake, Carlyle Lake is perfect for picnics. Picnic sites are available on a first come, first serve basis. The lake also has eight picnic shelters available for reservation. These shelters are great for large groups and family gatherings. For picnic shelter reservations contact the National Reservation Recreation Service at 877-444-6777 or online at recreation.gov.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offers educational programs in the campgrounds and at the beaches every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout the recreation season. Presentations are free and open to the public.

Friday, 27 July:

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Are You Smarter Than a Park Ranger?

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Busy Beavers

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Who Glows There?

Saturday, 28 July:

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety Games

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety Games

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety Games

8:00 p.m. West Bay Amphitheater, Dam West Campground – Busy Beavers

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground – Who Glows There?

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground – Are You Smarter Than a Park Ranger?

Sunday, 29 July:

10:00 a.m. Carlyle Lake Main Dam Tour

2:00 p.m. Dam West Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. Harbor Light Bay Beach – Water Safety Games

2:30 p.m. McNair Beach – Water Safety Games

3:00 p.m. Keyesport Beach – Water Safety Games

3:00 p.m. Coles Creek Beach – Water Safety Games

The Carlyle Lake Visitor Center is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Visitor Center has exhibits and brochures to help plan your stay at Carlyle Lake.

Life jackets are available at the Carlyle Lake Visitor Center through the “Life Jacket Loan Program.” For a $5.00 deposit, a life jacket can be borrowed for the day. When the life jacket is returned in good condition, the deposit will be refunded. Please remember to always wear your life jacket when in, on, or around the water. Life jacket loaner stations are also available at Keyesport, Dam West, McNair, and Coles Creek beaches and boat ramps.

For more information contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or e-mail at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.