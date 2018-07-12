City Council Still Has Vacancy

The Greenville City Council still has a vacancy due to the recent resignation of Jes Adam.

Mayor Alan Gaffner said the city is still accepting names from people who are interested in being a councilman. He said there was some confusion regarding the deadline for submission of interested candidates. The council will continue to accept names through midnight on July 17. Interested parties should call the Municipal Building at 664-1644 or email inquiry@greenvilleillinois.com.

By law, the mayor has two months to make a recommendation on a new councilman. Adam resigned on May 30.

Mayor Gaffner said the council will reach out to interested individuals after July 17. Candidates will be brought in to talk with the city council and the council will make their selection. The council plans to make a formal appointment in a special meeting on July 30.

Gaffner said there could be as many as 8 to 12 residents to consider for the position.