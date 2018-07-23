Clinton County 4-H Members Exhibit General Project & Horses

Clinton County 4-H members had a busy weekend June 30 and July 1. The 4-H General Projects Show was held at District 12 Elementary School in Breese on Saturday, June 30. Then the 4-H Horse Show followed on Sunday, July 1 at CW Equestrian Center outside Mascoutah.

At the General Projects Show 4-H members met with expert project judges in conference style judging. Members have more than 200 project options to select from, at the General Show all of them except live animals and public speaking, were on display at the General Projects Show. The General Projects Show had more than 350 entries this year.

Judges gave each exhibit a grade, based on the Danish rating system. Every entry received a Blue, Red or White rating. Blue being the top rating, Red denotes a need for improvement, and White denotes a significant need for improvement. Judges also selected State Fair Delegates and Alternates, along with Best of Show recipients. Local businesses sponsored People’s Choice Awards. Business representatives picked out their favorite projects, the business then has the option to have that project on display at their location during National 4-H Week in the fall.

People’s Choice Awards –sponsored by First Bank (2), Mid County, Dairy King, E.J. Kehrer, and Four Yoga and Wellness:

Best of Show Awards included:

At the Clinton County 4-H Horse Show, members compete for the high point award in three divisions. There is a Novice Division for beginners, a Junior Division and a Senior Division. Youth can compete in a wide range of classes including halter, showmanship, dressage, equitation, horsemanship, pleasure (English and Western), and trail. They also have the opportunity to compete in speed events and egg & spoon. Points classes for the high point awards are showmanship, dressage, and equitation or horsemanship.

Award winners included:

Novice High Point Champion Addison Tebbe

Junior High Point Champion Aubrey Albers

Senior High Point Champion Emma Winkeler

For more information about Clinton County 4-H, please contact the University of Illinois Extension office in Clinton County at 618-526-4551.