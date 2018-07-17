Clinton County Drug Plea

A Vandalia man pled guilty earlier this month in Clinton County Circuit Court to two drug charges.

Ryan Smith, age 32, was sentenced to two terms of 6 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, which will run concurrently.

He was already serving time in Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro on a Jefferson County drug offense.

Smith was arrested in Clinton County on October 16, 2017 and faced nine drug charges. He ended up pleading guilty to the Class X charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and a Class 1 felony of unlawful possession of heroin with the intent to deliver.

Smith’s fines and court costs equaled the $5,000 bond he had posted.

The other 7 Clinton County charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.