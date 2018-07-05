Communication Seminar In Highland

Meaningful relationships and clear communication among people are the topics of a seminar Sunday, sponsored by Shine: Conscious Consulting and Counseling of Highland.

The event takes place at The Tibbetts House in Highland from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cassie Korte, founder of Shine and a therapist, invites area people to the seminar.

Dr. Laurel Clark, a nationally known teacher and author, will lead the seminar.

Dr. Clark said it is open to anyone interested in improving their communication with others. Dr. Clark has done the seminar for couples, businesses, teachers, and more.

The fee to attend is $125.

To register, log onto www.ShineConsciously.org or call 618-420-8771.