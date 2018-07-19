County Board Talks Ambulances, Facilities

The bulk of Tuesday night’s Bond County Board meeting was spent talking about the special service district agreement, which provides ambulance service to Bond County through HSHS Holy Family Hospital. Chris Wagner of Holy Family presented information to the board on new ambulance and equipment needs. Discussion was tabled to review the material and funds available.

County Animal Control Officer Jim Hess discussed the new cat facility. He said the building is in good shape but needs new flooring. The board approved the expenditure, providing the City of Greenville pays half.

New lights are being installed in the Courthouse Annex.

The board has been reviewing bids for work on the courthouse roof. The Public Building Commission has asked for information on the cost of a metal roof. Once that bid is received, it will be compared to the previous bids.