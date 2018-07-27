Cover Crop Program Update

For the first time in several years, Bond County farmers will receive benefits from a crop cover program, administered by the Bond County Soil & Water Conservation District.

Emily Hartmann, district coordinator, said the state provided funds for seven applicants, but the soil and water district board decided to use district money to allow all 13 applicants into the program.

Hartmann explained the program will begin this fall and interested landowners can participate to improve soil health, reduce compaction and erosion, and learn more about the benefits cover crops provide. 13 applications will be funded through grants from the US Department of Agriculture. The Bond County Soil & Water Conservation District providing matching funds to make more grants available.

The grant from the state was for $6,500.