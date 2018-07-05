Crimestoppers Seek Info On Burglary

Macoupin Montgomery County Crimestoppers is seeking information regarding a Burglary that occurred sometime between Saturday, June 30 and Monday July 2, 2018 at an MJM Electric Company substation at the intersection of Illinois Route 127 and Barry Hope Trail, about two miles south of Taylor Springs, in Montgomery County.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect, or suspects, forcibly entered a building and stole copper wiring and a white colored 2012 Dodge 5500 Utility truck that has a MJM logo on the doors.

Any information that leads to an arrest is eligible for up to a $5,000.00 reward. If you have any information that would help solve this crime or any other crime, call Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-800-352-0136.