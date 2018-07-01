Despite High Temperatures, Fourth Fest A Success

Saturday’s Fourth Fest in downtown Greenville was a big success.

Despite the 90 plus weather, a huge crowd attended, especially during the evening and nighttime concerts.

Fourth Fest Committee Co-Chairman Rex Catron was pleased with the event. He said things stayed on schedule and the crowd was great. He praised the work of the Fourth Fest committee and volunteers. He said many attendees expressed their gratitude.

Click below to hear his comments:

Catron said the fireworks show was shot from a new location this year, from the Greenville University gullies, northeast of the square, and was a home-run event. One attendee told him it was the best fireworks display he’d ever seen.

Click below to hear Catron talk about the fireworks with WGEL’s Jeff Leidel:

A nice crowd attended the Local Superheroes parade in the afternoon.

The musical entertainment was very popular throughout the festival with the Greenville Municipal Band, Chapman Brothers, Swamp Daddies, Hot Brass Air Force Band, The Kentucky Headhunters, and Silver Bullet, a Bob Seger tribute band.

Setting Up for the Fourth Fest…

Prepping For The Local Superheroes Parade…

Lincoln Portrait Dedication At The Bond County Courthouse…

Fourth Fest Fun…

The Greenville Municipal Band…

Look At That Crowd…

The Chapman Brothers…

The Swamp Daddies…

The Air Force Band of Mid-America – Hot Brass…

The Kentucky Headhunters…

The Silver Bullet Band – A Bob Seger Tribute…