Downtown Awning Falls

It was a crash heard throughout most of downtown Greenville.

Tuesday about 9:20 a.m., the long awning on the Wall Real Estate building, along College Avenue, broke away from the brick wall and fell to the sidewalk. Fortunately, no one was under the awning, so there were no injuries.

WGEL’s John Kennedy was in Wall Real Estate at the time and as he approached the door to leave, he saw items falling and heard a loud noise. He said he silently said a prayer that no one was caught under the awning. People began to come out of nearby businesses, all with a look of amazement on their face.

Click below to hear his comments in full:

The long awning, made of metal with a wooden base, extended over Wall Real Estate, Elite Barber Shop and the former Dr. Junod office.

Jerry Wall said the awning had been there since he purchased the building in the 1950s.