Farm Heritage Days July 27-29

The 15th Annual Farm Heritage Days is this weekend at the American Farm Heritage Museum grounds.

The event will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with $7 admission per person age 11 and older, or a three-day pass can be purchased for $10.

The show begins at 9 AM Friday and 8 AM Saturday and Sunday.

A big crowd is expected once again, with attendees from throughout the United States.

Click below to hear Museum President Brent Adkins talk about the featured tractors:

Activities are underway throughout the three-day event.

Click below to hear Adkins and Vice-President Paul Stockamp talk about various demonstrations:

http://www.wgel.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/demonstrartions.mp3

There will also be baling, horse plowing, a saw mill and a blacksmith shop.

Train rides will be available throughout the show and the Hills Fort site, Lil’ Red Barn Museum, and Armed Forces Museum will be open.

Children and adults will be amazed by the large number of tractors on display.

Click below to hear Stockamp and Adkins talk about special activities for kids:

Music will be presented each day, starting at 2 PM Friday, 11 AM Saturday, and 9 AM Sunday.

The parade of tractors going through downtown Greenville begins at 10:30 AM Saturday and the car cruise arrives at 11 AM Sunday. Tractor pulls are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

For a complete schedule with times, visit www.AmericanFarmHeritageMuseum.org.