Fayette County Accident Sends One To Hospital

Illinois State Police responded Sunday, July 8, at 3:56 p.m., to a single vehicle accident in Fayette County.

According to the accident report, Eric C. Gurtner, age 22, of Brownstown, was southbound on Fayette County Road 1200E in a Chevrolet Camaro when he allegedly lost control of the car just south of the intersection of County Road 1900N. The car left the roadway to the right, crossed the ditch, struck an embankment, and went airborne.

Gurtner was ejected from the car which overturned and came to rest on a pasture fence. Gurtner was air lifted to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Illinois State Police are investigating the accident and charges are pending the completion of the investigation.