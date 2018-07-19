Fayette County Accident Sends Two To Hospital

A single vehicle accident Wednesday, July 18, on Rt. 51, resulted in the driver and passenger going to the hospital.

According to the accident report, Illinois State Police responded Wednesday, July 18, at 5:52 p.m., to the scene of an accident on Rt. 51 about two miles north of Ramsey, just north of Fayette County Road 2900 North. Roy E. Eller, age 70, of Ramsey was driving southbound in a Ford Ranger pickup towing a small utility trailer. Rear axle failure caused the pickup to leave the road and strike the ditch embankment. The truck came to rest just inside the wood line on the east side of the road.

Eller and a passenger, Alice F. Eller, age 70, also of Ramsey, were taken to Pana Community Hospital.