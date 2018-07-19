Food Pantry Donation Problem

The Bond County Food Pantry, located at the Bond County Senior Center in Greenville, is always in need of donations.

Senior Center Executive Director Jill Jones reports a problem has arisen with donors leaving fresh produce and other food items outside the doors of the pantry and center. She said all donations are appreciated, but when they’re left outside, the pantry is unable to distribute that to patrons.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with Jones who stated no food donation of any type should be left outside. Donations can be made Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM. If the pantry is closed, there is a cart in the foyer of the senior center. Donations can be left there, or if the donation is more than what the cart can hold, any staff member can help.

In the past, fresh food that has been donated included sweet corn, green beans, zucchini, squash, turnips and peppers.

The senior center and food pantry are located at 1001 East Harris Avenue in Greenville. Call 664-1465 for more information.