Four Wheeler Accident With Fatality In Pierron

A Bond County Sheriff’s Deputy and Bond County EMS responded Thursday, July 5, at 1:58 a.m., to the scene of a fatal four-wheeler accident in Pierron.

According to the accident report, Allyn K. Potthast, age 29, of Pocahontas, was riding a Yamaha Raptor four-wheeler southbound on Main Street in Pierron at a high rate of speed when she lost control of the vehicle. The four-wheeler traveled across the northbound lane and struck the ditch on the east side of the road at an angle throwing Potthast from the vehicle.

Potthast suffered serious injuries and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland where she was pronounced deceased.