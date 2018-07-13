Greenville Auto Body To Have New Owners

As of July 30, Greenville Auto Body will have new owners.

The business was founded in 1991 by Larry and Darla Snow, starting behind their home and then moving into a new state-of-the art facility on South Elm Street in March of 2004.

Larry Snow said he is proud of the business and credits its success to his family, employees and the customers.

Click below to hear more:

The Snows plan to spend more time in the future with family. Larry said he is ready to move on. He said he was passionate about the work and had a dream. He pursued the dream and wants to go out on top of his game.

Click below to hear his comments:

Greenville Auto Body has been purchased by J & R Collision Centers, owned by the father and son duo of Roger and Jake Buhnerkempe of Effingham. Snow believes the business will be in good hands. He said J & R Collision Centers has the same passion and values that he had and are very familiar with the industry. His staff will stay on board during the transition.

Click below for more:

Snow encourages his customers to support the new owners.