Greenville residents are reminded that fire hydrant flushing is underway from now through July 31.

City crews are flushing the water main and distribution systems from the water plant, working out toward the end of the water mains.

Residents may experience some water discoloration during hydrant flushing.

Questions can be directed to Public Works Superintendent Bill Grider at 664-1644 or the water plant at 664-0131.