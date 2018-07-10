Greenville Police June Activity Report

The Greenville Police Department June activity report shows two incidents of battery, one residential burglary, two thefts from motor vehicles, one theft of items valued at more than $500.00, one theft of items valued at less than $500.00, one case of shoplifting, one of forgery, and seven reports of criminal damage to property.

There were two incidents of criminal trespass, three offenses involving juveniles, and one of possession or delivery of illegal drugs.

Officers issued four uninsured motorist citations, one for driving under the influence, one for illegal transportation or possession of alcohol, seven for license violations, three for seat belt infractions, and 18 speeding tickets.

Greenville Police handled three traffic accidents, two with injuries.

Local fire district personnel responded to 103 calls.