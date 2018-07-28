Hamel Man Killed In I-55 Crash

A Hamel man was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 55 in Madison County Friday around 12:31 PM Friday.

Illinois State Police report a 76 year old man from Hamel was traveling southbound on I-55 at milepost 23 in the left lane, driving a Chevy Malibu. An Illinois State Trooper was parked in a squad car along the left shoulder of the interstate with emergency lights activated to protect construction workers. The driver of the Malibu reportedly lost control of the wheel and, for unknown reasons, drove off the roadway, striking the rear of the state police car. The Malibu continued southbound, striking an unoccupied IDOT crash attenuator. The driver of the Malibu was airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff. The state trooper, a 27 year old female, also from Hamel, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Names of those involved in the crash have not been released. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.