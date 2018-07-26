Missing Teen Found Safe By Highland Police

UPDATE:

ZACHARY HOOK HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS IN THE CARE OF FAMILY. HIGHLAND POLICE NOTIFIED WGEL AT 5:10 P.M. THURSDAY AFTERNOON THAT ZACHARY WAS FOUND AND IS “IN GOOD HEALTH AND SPIRIT”.

Our original story, from earlier Thursday, follows…

—

The Highland Police Department is currently searching for 14 year old Zachary Hook, a white male, last seen at the Madison County Fair in Highland Wednesday at about 10:15 p.m. He was last seen wearing an orange Hollister t-shirt and blue jeans.

Zachary was reported missing by his family at about 11:34 p.m. Wednesday night due to the fact that he was refusing to come home and would not tell his family his whereabouts. The last contact with his family was around 3:30 a.m. when he informed his family that he was with friends and would be home later.

Zachary is considered to be an endangered person due to medical conditions that require regular doses of medication that he has not taken in the last 24 hours.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Zachary Hook contact the Highland Police Department at 654-2131.