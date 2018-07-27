HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Nurse Receives DAISY Award

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital recently awarded to Deb Elledge, RN, BSN, Nurse Navigator, with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of The DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

Elledge received the award for going above and beyond to help a 16-year old cancer patient feel better, and a mother feel helpful.

Deb received a call from a mother inquiring about the Look Good Feel Better® program for her daughter who recently lost all her hair and eyebrows from Chemotherapy. The mother wanted to learn how to use makeup, since she doesn’t wear makeup herself. The quarterly Look Good Feel Better® class had just occurred in May, and with the next not until August 13, Elledge arranged a special appointment for them to come in and learn about using makeup. The mother was very appreciative of her compassionate work and care for her daughter.

“Part of our mission is to provide high quality, compassionate care for all. Deb went above and beyond to ensure this young woman and her mother received just that, said Teresa Cornelius, CNO for HSHS St. Joseph’s Highland. “Deb is well deserving of this award, and we are very blessed to have such a compassionate and caring nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital.”

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues and they are chosen by a committee at St. Joseph’s Hospital to receive the DAISY Award. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each Honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.”

“The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to recognize our nurses and how much we value their work and dedication,” said Teresa Cornelius, Chief Nursing Officer. “We are very proud of Deb. She provides excellent care to our patients, and we are blessed to have her as a nurse as St. Joseph’s Hospital.”

The nomination submitted for Elledge shared: “Debbie is gentle, caring and compassionate. She treats all her patients with the best care possible. She goes above and beyond the call of duty and has a healing touch and smile.”

Nominations for future DAISY Awards at St. Joseph’s continue to be accepted. Patients and visitors are encouraged to share and submit their story of witnessing excellent and compassionate care from the clinical staff.

To learn more about the Look Good Feel Better event coming up on August 13, 2018, please contact Debbie Elledge, RN Nurse Navigator at debbie.elledge@hshs.org or look up the event on www.stjosephshighland.org/Events-Classes.

For more information about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit stjosephshighland.org. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.