Humane Society Open House

Area residents are invited to visit the Bond County Humane Society facility in Greenville for a special event Saturday.

WGEL’s Ryan Mifflin talked to Society President Rachel Hundsdorfer about it.

Hundsdorfer said an open house will be held Saturday from 1 to 3 PM. A ribbon cutting will be held first, followed, by dedications, refreshments, and tours.

Attendees can visit the Humane Society’s website to find a “wish list” of housewarming gifts that can be donated at the ribbon cutting. The society is in need of a variety of supplies. Their website is: http://members.petfinder.com/~IL262/index.htm.

Hundsdorfer said the society now has a facility which has both cats and dogs. The project started two years ago and has progressed as funding has allowed. As funding continues to come in, the society plans to add services. The new location is located at 2510 South Elm Street in Greenville.

The humane society shelter is on the south end of Elm Street along Interstate 70.