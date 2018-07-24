Humane Society Shelter Dedication

Many area residents attended an open house at the Bond County Humane Society dog and cat shelters Saturday afternoon.

Following a ribbon cutting, conducted by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, Humane Society President Rachel Hundsdorfer announced special honors to dedicate the two shelters.

Louis Posch was honored posthumously, because he bequeathed funds in 2011 that led to the dog shelter being built. Mary Kasmark was also recognized for her donation of property the cat shelter was built on.

Volunteers of the society presented Rachel and Dennis Hundsdorfer, the only founding members of the society who are still involved, with a portrait of them and their pets. It was placed near the entrance of the cat shelter.

Plaques in honor of Posch and Kasmark have also been placed in the shelters.

The humane society was formed in 2003, opened a shelter in the former Bond County Transportation Building, along South Fourth Street in Greenville in 2007, built the dog shelter at 2510 South Elm Street in 2011, and opened the adjoining cat shelter in May of this year.

Rachel Hundsdorfer said she is proud of the organization’s history, and its mission remains the same, to give the dogs and cats a good life until they find a loving home. She said they do a good job with the help of a lot of people.

The Bond County Humane Society’s public hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The telephone number is 664-4068.