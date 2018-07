If you like ice cream Monday will be a good day to visit the Greenville Public Library and check out a book or movie.

Jo Keillor, library director, told us Monday, July 23 is National Vanilla Ice Cream Day and the library will have cups of vanilla ice cream for patrons and color changing ice cream scoops for adults. Treats will be handed out when patrons check out.

Click below to hear more:

The Greenville Public Library is located at 414 West Main Street. It is open Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.