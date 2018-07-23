Idler Lane & Harris Avenue Intersection Improvements To Begin Soon

Construction work will begin on July 30th on the rebuild of .12 mile section of Idler Lane from Harris Avenue/Route 127 to Samuel W. Andrews Drive. This project will upgrade the road to meet truck route designation standards into the Industrial Park and add a right turn lane at the intersection of Idler Lane and Route 127. The project is scheduled to last 50 working days and access to Idler Lane will be re-routed during most of the duration of the project. No through traffic will be allowed on Idler Lane during the time of construction. Detour signs and indicators are scheduled to be installed beginning July 30.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and follow suggested detour routes. For general traffic, detour route will be Illinois 127/Harris Avenue, Third Street and College Avenue. Access to the Industrial Park can be made from Illinois Route 40 and the Industrial Drive Overpass. Questions should be directed to the Greenville Municipal Building at 618-664-1644.