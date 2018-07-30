Idler lane Project Beginning

Detour signs are going up today for the Idler Lane project at Harris Avenue/Route 127.

Area motorists are reminded that Idler Lane from Harris Avenue, north to College Avenue will be closed, beginning Tuesday, weather permitting. The signs will direct local drivers on detour routes.

No through traffic will be allowed on Idler Lane during most of the project, which is scheduled to last 50 working days.

A .12 mile section of Idler Lane is being rebuilt to install a right turn lane for southbound traffic. That section will also be upgraded to meet truck route designation standards into the industrial park.