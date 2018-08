The Idler Lane construction project is underway.

Equipment was moved in Tuesday, and Idler Lane from College Avenue, south to Harris Avenue/Rt. 127, is now closed to traffic. Work is scheduled to last 50 working days.

The project includes upgrading Idler lane from Sam Andrews Drive to Harris Avenue, and the installation of a right turn lane at the Idler-Harris intersection.

Detour signs, directing traffic through Greenville, were erected Monday.