During Illinois Speed Awareness Day this July 25th, the Illinois State Police is taking a proactive approach to promote safety for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists through enforcement and education. In 2016 the total number of crashes in Illinois which involved motor vehicles was 324,274. These crashes resulted in 92,957 people being injured and 1,078 people killed. Speed accounted for 32.2% of all overall crashes, and 34.2% of all fatal traffic crashes in 2016. These lives can be easily saved by being aware of our speed and understanding how speeding impacts a crash.

On Interstates, speeding can have the following consequences:

The probability of death, disfigurement, or debilitating injury grows with higher speed at impact. Such consequences double for every 10 MPH over 50 MPH.

When a vehicle crashes it undergoes a rapid change in speed. However the occupants keep moving at the vehicle’s previous speed until they are stopped, either by hitting an object or by being restrained by a safety belt or airbag.

The effectiveness of restraint devices like airbags, safety belts, crumple zones, and side beams decline as impact speed increases.

37% of the speed-related crashes result in injuries.

Speeding extends the distance required to stop a vehicle in emergency situations.

Crash severity increases with the speed of the vehicle at impact.

Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to navigate safely around curves or objects in the roadway.

Speeding can lower gas mileage by 33% at highway speeds.

Let’s all do our part by taking a proactive approach to prevent traffic crashes, fatalities, and to reduce injuries on the roadways by being cognizant of our speed, obeying the speed limit signs AT ALL TIMES, and obeying all traffic laws. If you would like more information about Illinois Speed Awareness Day, please visit www.illinoisspeedawarenessday.org.