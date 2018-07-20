ISP 100th Anniversary Logo Design Contest Winners

More than 240 designs were submitted to the Illinois State Police Centennial Committee in the 100th Anniversary Logo Design Contest. Design entries were judged on professionalism, theme, color, integrity, and nostalgia. The logo will be used in making commemorative stars, patches, car decals, letterhead, apparel, and other collectible memorabilia. Lynsey Hause from Alhambra submitted the third place winning logo, pictured below.

Jose L. Vallejo, Jr., from Channahon, Illinois, submitted the second place logo, pictured below.

The first place logo, pictured at the top of the page, was submitted by Aaron Rath from Springfield.