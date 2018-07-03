ISP Step Up July 4 Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) officials remind motorists to drive sober or get pulled over. Please designate a driver while celebrating during the July 4th holiday period. The ISP message is clear: if you drink and drive, you will be arrested. ISP Troopers in every District will focus on identifying “Fatal-4” traffic violations: DUI, Speeding, Seatbelts, and Distracted Driving.

“July 4th is a holiday we celebrate with family and friends, enjoying barbeques and spending time together outdoors. Please help make this holiday safe for all by driving responsibly,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “ISP Troopers will be doing their part to keep the roadways safe by watching for impaired, reckless, and distracted drivers to ensure we all have a safe and enjoyable Independence Day.”

ISP Officers will remain vigilant and ready to address criminal activity, while simultaneously enforcing Fatal 4 violations. ISP reminds the public that anyone possessing illegal fireworks can be fined, and the illegal fireworks will be confiscated.

DUI remains the number one cause of fatal crashes during Independence Day celebrations. Drunk driving is just one of the “fatal four” violations. Speeding, driving distracted, and not wearing your seatbelt are also contributing factors to traffic crash related fatalities.

Speeding increases your chances of losing control of a vehicle and reduces the reaction time to respond to potential hazards. Drive the speed limit and pass only when it’s safe to do so.

Keep your eyes on the road and off the cell phone. Illinois law prohibits the use of any electronic devices while operating a motor vehicle. Hands-free or Blue Tooth Technology is allowed for persons over the age of 18.

Buckle up. It’s the law, and it can save your life if you’re involved in a crash.

The following tips will help to keep you and others from becoming a traffic statistic.

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.

Designate a sober driver before the drinking begins.

If you’re impaired, use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation so you are sure to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to safely get to where they are going.