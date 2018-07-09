Jesse Tyrrell Named Bond County CEO Facilitator

Tyrrell, a Greenville resident, will lead the Class of 2019 which will include 15 students from Greenville and Mulberry Grove High Schools.

“What an honor it is to be a part of such an amazing program within our community,” Tyrrell said. “CEO not only provides our students with knowledge and a skillset that can be implemented immediately, but this program exposes and invites local students into a new way of seeing the workplace as an opportunity to thrive.”

In his short professional career, Tyrrell has held leadership positions for The Simple Room non-profit in Greenville and for the Greenville University football program. As The Simple Room director from 2014-2017, he oversaw operations, fundraising, programming and communications for the youth-based center.

As the Director of Football Operations at Greenville University, a position he will maintain in addition to his role as facilitator for the Bond County CEO Program, he manages and organizes operational tasks including regional recruiting, team academics, equipment, discipleship and travel, and also serves as the co-offensive line coach.

Tyrrell graduated from Greenville University in 2014 with a bachelor’s of science with an emphasis in pastoral ministry.

“I truly believe CEO can change the trajectory of the lives of students who participate,” Tyrrell added. “As the school year approaches, I am eager to work as the facilitator alongside all CEO stakeholders as we invest in both the youth and future of our community

Tyrrell fills the vacancy left by the program’s first facilitator, Roger Sanders, who resigned from the position in May.

The role of facilitator is an important one for any local CEO program. A facilitator is not a traditional teacher, as CEO is not a traditional class. As the facilitator, Tyrrell will help create a learning environment where students are encouraged to explore, discover and experience learning through real-world activities.

Facilitators are tasked with the duties of arranging business visits, guest speakers, calling on businesses and community leaders. Each morning, from 7:30 to 9 a.m., the facilitator aids in the discussion happening as part of the class’s work.