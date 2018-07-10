J&R Collision Centers Acquires Greenville Auto Body

J&R Collision Centers announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Greenville Auto Body, Inc., growing their footprint to four locations.

“Larry and Darla Snow have spent decades building an incredible asset for the Greenville Community. We couldn’t be happier that they chose to pass the torch to us. We are thrilled to continue providing the Greenville community with the highest level of service they have come to expect.” Said Jake Buhnerkempe, Co‐Founder of J&R Collision Centers. “This is another big step forward for us. Our goal is to continue to reach out to area communities to provide them with a first‐class service.”

Greenville Auto Body, Inc. was founded in 1991, by Larry and Darla Snow. “For the past 44 years, repairing wrecked vehicles has been my passion.” Snow stated. “The 16 years of car dealership experience, and 28 years of owning my own repair shop, exposed me to demands of a wide range of customers and their vehicles. I have always used every possible resource of modern technology to repair the vehicles to their pre‐loss conditions by illustrating morals, ethics and integrity.” Larry continued, “I’ve been fortunate to succeed in this business because of the loyalty that the people of this community have demonstrated for many years. Now that I have found someone with the same equal passion to replace me, I would encourage all of my customers to support Roger and Jake as they continue to carry on these same qualities.”

J&R Collision Centers is the father and son duo of Roger and Jake Buhnerkempe of Effingham. “The Greenville community is a close knit community, similar to that of Effingham and Shelbyville. We look forward to becoming a part of their community. Not only in continuing the quality service for the area, but also positive impacts we can make in the Greenville area through our community driven initiatives.” said Jake Buhnerkempe. J&R Collision Centers has participated in numerous community/charitable initiatives within their respected communities.

According to Buhnerkempe, all Greenville Auto Body, Inc. employees will transition with the acquisition and remain with the collision center. He also pointed out they have added additional personnel to the administration staff to ensure all locations have the appropriate resources to provide their excellent service.

Monday, July 30, business operations will transfer to J&R Collision Centers, LLC of Greenville.