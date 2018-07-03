Six Departments Respond To House Fire

Six fire departments responded to a house fire along Keyesport Road, about two miles west of Route 127, Tuesday morning.

The double wide modular home is in the Highland-Pierron Fire District, which received the alarm at 8:06 a.m.

Fire Chief Steve Plocher said the man living in the home was not in it when the fire broke out in the center living room area. Plocher advised when firemen arrived they saw just smoke and when they got inside it was discovered the fire had surprisingly burned itself out.

Firemen still had to take care of hot spots in the ceiling.

Chief Plocher said the center of the home and contents were damaged by flames and smoke. He added the cause is undetermined.

Providing mutual aid were the Greenville, Keyesport, Mulberry Grove, Wheatfield Township, and St. Rose fire departments. Highland was dispatched, but was cancelled en route.

Smithboro was placed on standby.

Emergency medical service units from Greenville and Highland were also called.

There were no injuries.