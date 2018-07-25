Keyesport Woman Airlifted From Accident Scene

A Keyesport woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon, west of Keyesport.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Jane Simpson, age 52, was airlifted to St. Louis University Hospital. Four juvenile passengers, all from Keyesport, were not injured.

Simpson was driving a Dodge Carryall eastbound on Keyesport Road, one mile east of Hopewell Road when the unit travelled partially off the road to the north. A sheriff’s department spokesperson advised the vehicle skidded south across the road, went into a ditch and overturned.

The department was notified of the crash at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday.