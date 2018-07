The Greenville Public Library is combing commemorative holidays for a two-day promotion this week.

Library Director Jo Keillor said Friday, July 6 is International Kissing Day and Saturday, July 7 is chocolate day, so the library will combine the two to hand out chocolate kisses to library patrons each day.

Friday library hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the library is open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

It is located at 414 West Main Street in Greenville.