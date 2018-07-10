Knebel Appointed To Illinois Bankers Association Board Of Directors

Richard J. Knebel with Bradford National Bank in Greenville has been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of the Illinois Bankers Association (IBA).

Knebel has been with Bradford National Bank since 2006 and currently serves as Senior Vice President/Senior Lender and is a member of the Bradford National Bank board of directors. Prior to that, he was with TheBANK of Edwardsville and Farmers & Merchants Bank/Eagle Bank.

Knebel has a BS in Finance and an MBA from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. He is a prior officer and board member and current member of the Highland Rotary Club, a prior officer and board member and current member of the Highland Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Highland Knights of Columbus and was a member of the St. Rose School Board from 2003-2015.

Knebel said, “I am happy to join the work that the Illinois Bankers Association does for banks, bankers, and customers throughout our area, as we guide the organization in the years to come.”

“The IBA is pleased and honored to have Rich on our board team,” said IBA 2018-2019 Chairman Daniel Daly, SENB Bank in Moline. “He will be a great asset to the association’s board of directors.”