KPD Camp Kingsbury

The Kingsbury Park District is sponsoring Camp Kingsbury in early August.

The deadline to register is Friday at 5:45 p.m.

Kayla Curry, KPD recreation programmer, said the two-day camp for children is full of outdoor activities including arts and crafts, games, teambuilding activities, and more. Each child must bring a sack lunch. Hours are 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM on August 2 and 3. The camp is at Patriot’s Park and is for kids going into kindergarten through fifth grade. If it rains, the camp will be held in the Patriot’s Park meeting room. The fee is $45 for KPD residents. Registration for out-of-district residents is $55.

Registration can be done online at www.KingsburyParkDistrict.com or in person at the district office, 630 East City Route 40 in Greenville.