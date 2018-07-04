Lincoln Portrait Unveiled At Courthouse

The Bond County Courthouse has a new addition.

During Saturday’s Bond County Fourth Fest, an Abraham Lincoln portrait was unveiled in the main hall of the courthouse, as part of Illinois’ 200th anniversary as a state.

5th District Appellate Court Justice David Overstreet said the portrait would make a beautiful addition to the courtroom.

Bond County Judge of the 3rd Circuit John Knight directed the unveiling of the portrait. He noted it would replace the existing, older portrait of Lincoln in the main courtroom.

Also in attendance was Circuit Judge David Dugan, Associate Circuit Judge Sarah Smith and Ronald Slemer, and Attorney Dennis Orsey from the Illinois State Bar Association.

The courthouse hall was filled with local residents attending the ceremony.

Members of the Bond County Historical Society assisted.