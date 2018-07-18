Local Fire Districts Receive Grants

Local fire districts have been awarded grants from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office.

They are known as Small Equipment Program grants for the purchase of safety equipment, protective clothing, breathing apparatus and other needed tools.

In Bond County, the Mulberry Grove and Shoal Creek districts each received over $25,000.

Other area districts getting grants were Beckemeyer-Wade Township in Clinton County, Brownstown in Fayette County, Collinsville in Madison County, Kell in Marion County, Fillmore, Nokomis, Taylor Springs and Raymond in Montgomery County and Addieville in Washington County.

The Nokomis-Witt Ambulance Service also received a grant.

All of those grants were about $25,000.