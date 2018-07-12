Local Scouts Plan Trip

Local Boy Scout Troop 1057 has a special trip next week with stops in Columbus, Ohio and Washington D.C.

Troop Committee Chairman Joel Lewis said the boys are excited about it. They will tour Washington DC for a full four days, taking in the historical sites. They will also tour the White House. 20 scouts and six adults will participate in the trip. They’ll stop in Columbus on the way to and from DC.

Click below to hear more:

Lewis said the scouts and leaders will be camping throughout the trip. The boys will be able to earn merit badges and rank advancement on this trip, however the main goal of the trip is for the boys to make the plans and enjoy the event.

Click below for more:

Troop 1057 leaders will be phoning in reports from Washington D.C. to WGEL next week.