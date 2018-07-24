Locals Honored At SWCD Conference

Two Bond County natives were honored at Monday’s summer conference of the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Springfield.

Emily Hartmann, coordinator for the Bond District, was happy to report the teacher of the year honor went to Bond County Community Unit 2’s agriculture teacher, Steve Zimmerman.

Hartmann said Zimmerman is an outstanding teacher and FFA advisor and said he goes above and beyond through his involvement in the community.

The other award was presented to Lauren Robison, the daughter of Emily and Kevin Hartmann of rural Mulberry Grove.

She won the Illinois Soil and Water Conservation District Employee Association scholarship.

Robison recently graduated from Kaskaskia College with degrees in animal science and agribusiness.

She is continuing her education this fall at Murray State University in Kentucky with plans to major in agribusiness economics.

Attending Monday’s conference from the Bond County district were Denny Kirkham and Emily Hartmann.