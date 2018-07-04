MG Village Board Hears Casey’s Update

During the Mulberry Grove Village Board meeting Monday, Mayor Candy Widger reported construction of the Casey’s Store is progressing according to schedule. Water and sewer systems are installed, inside work is going well, and concrete work is started with the pouring of curbs along the access drives. The projected opening date is still August 23.

Widger said work is continuing on updating village ordinances in the code book. The board approved all updated ordinances as written.

Board members are considering a new roof on the Village Hall. Work continues on setting specifications for a new roof so the project may be advertised for bids.